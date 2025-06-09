Fiji deserves better governance says Moce

The Next Gen Alliance Party says it was formed because Fiji needs a new way of governing, not simply another political party.

Launching the party at Rewasau Village today, party leader Apisai Moce said successive governments have come and gone, but many ordinary families continue to face the same challenges.

Moce says parents are struggling to put food on the table, young people are leaving the country in search of opportunities, farmers are working hard for little return, and communities continue to battle issues such as drugs, poor infrastructure and limited services.

He says the party was created to focus on improving people’s lives rather than political interests.

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“Governments have changed. Prime Ministers have changed. Policies have changed. Yet too many ordinary families continue to face the same struggles year after year.”

Moce says the movement was built by ordinary Fijians, including farmers, market vendors, church members, volunteers and families who supported the party’s registration process.

According to Moce, the Next Gen Alliance is not driven by wealthy backers or powerful interests, but by people who believe Fiji deserves better leadership and better outcomes.

He says one of the party’s key differences is its belief that government ministries must work together more effectively to address the real challenges faced by families.

The party leader says leadership should be based on service rather than status, power or privilege.

Moce also stressed the importance of national unity, saying every citizen has a place in Fiji’s future regardless of ethnicity or background.

The Next Gen Alliance today also announced its first 12 provisional candidates for the next General Election.

The party says its priorities include honest government, strong families, quality education, accessible healthcare, safe communities, meaningful jobs, support for farmers and improved development in rural and maritime areas.