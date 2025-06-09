No Fijians affected by Japan earthquake

[Source:Reuters]

No Fijian nationals have been reported directly affected by the earthquake in Japan.

The Fiji Embassy in Tokyo is in close contact with Fiji’s Honorary Consul in Oita and Fijian community representatives in the Kyushu region.

The Embassy continues to monitor the situation and liaise with Japanese authorities.

The magnitude 7.1 earthquake caused tragic loss of life, hundreds of injuries, widespread destruction of homes and infrastructure, and displaced thousands of people.

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Minister for Foreign Affairs Sakiasi Ditoka says Fiji mourns with families who lost loved ones, wishes a full recovery for the injured, and stands in solidarity with Japan during this difficult time.

Ditoka adds that Japan is one of Fiji’s closest friends and most valued development partners, standing beside Fiji over many decades to support disaster resilience, infrastructure, education, health, and national development.

He will write to Japan’s Minister for Foreign Affairs to convey Fiji’s condolences following the devastating earthquakes in Kumamoto Prefecture.

According to the Fiji Embassy in Tokyo, Japanese authorities – including the Japan Self-Defense Forces, fire and rescue services, police, and disaster management agencies – have mobilised an extensive emergency response.

Search and rescue operations remain underway to locate those missing and assist affected communities.