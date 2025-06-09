Talanoa sessions boost government accountability

[Photo: File]

Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga says the Coalition Government’s nationwide talanoa sessions are strengthening accountability by giving Fijians a direct platform to raise concerns and pushing ministries to respond faster.

Turaga said the consultations reflect the government’s commitment to listening to the people, allowing communities to speak openly without fear.

While ministers and officials have engaged with communities over the past three years, these latest sessions have created another avenue for frank, face-to-face discussions.

Acknowledging that some participants voiced frustration over delayed services and unfulfilled commitments, Turaga noted that the feedback exposed key areas for improvement.

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The Ministry of Justice is now working with relevant agencies to resolve outstanding issues, including trade-related applications.

Addressing a recent land concern, Turaga clarified that investigations found the issue stemmed from a misunderstanding rather than wrongdoing.

District Officers, the Roko Tui, and Ministry of Agriculture officials have since met with villagers to resolve the matter following social media misinformation.

He added that while existing processes handle such issues through district offices and advisory councils, the forums highlighted the need for better communication and quicker

follow-up.

Ultimately, Turaga stressed that the talanoa sessions are making agencies more responsive, reinforcing that public service must remain focused on delivering for the people.