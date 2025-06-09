Vehicle drives into crowd at Berlin Pride festival, causing injuries, police say

[Source: Reuters]

A vehicle is believed to have charged into ​a crowd near Berlin’s Pride celebrations on ‌Saturday evening, injuring several people, Berlin police said, adding that a manhunt had been launched for possible ​perpetrators.

Police said on the social media platform ​X that they were responding with emergency ⁠services to an incident in the city’s ​central Tiergarten park close to the Brandenburg Gate, ​where a vehicle had struck multiple people.

“We are searching intensively for suspects,” police said.

Hundreds of thousands of people ​had gathered peacefully in the German capital ​for the annual Christopher Street Day celebrations, one of Europe’s ‌largest ⁠Pride events, before the incident ended the festivities.

Article continues after advertisement

Emergency services were treating the injured at the scene, police said.

The number and severity of ​injuries were ​not immediately ⁠clear.

Tabloid newspaper Bild cited a witness as saying a white van drove ​into the crowd at high speed ​and ⁠a man then got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

A large number of ⁠emergency ​service vehicles were present at ​the scene.