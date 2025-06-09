TOPEX targets Fiji’s business challenges

Business leaders will gather later this year to tackle some of Fiji’s biggest economic challenges, including rising operating costs, skills shortages and low productivity.

Organisers of the Top Executive Conference 2026, better known as TOPEX, say the annual event has become a key platform for businesses, government and stakeholders to discuss issues affecting the economy.

TOPEX Chair Rowena Taito says the conference has evolved into much more than a networking event.

“TOPEX has become more than just a conference, it’s become a real fixture where businesses come together and people come to learn and grow and support each other, but also to unpack a lot of the issues and opportunities that exist in Fiji. We bring together government officials, NGOs, we had the PM open for the last two years, so you know it’s become something really important.”

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The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation says this year’s conference will focus on finding solutions to challenges affecting businesses while identifying new opportunities for growth.

“Well the key challenges of course is the high cost of doing business, the skills crisis, low productivity, constraints in trade, so these are the key ones. But what this conference will do is not only look at the problems but look at unpacking it and also seeing what are the opportunities there and then moving forward with it.”

Telecom Fiji has again been confirmed as the platinum sponsor, continuing its support for the conference and the development of Fiji’s business sector.

“Supporting Topex is therefore more than sponsorship, it is an investment for us in leadership development, business excellence and the future prosperity of Fiji.”

TOPEX 2026 will be held from the 19th to the 21st of November, with registrations opening on the 1st of August.