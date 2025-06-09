Organic farmers receive major equipment boost

Nayarabale Women's Group

Nearly 200 organic farmers across Fiji have received essential farming equipment aimed at strengthening food security and building more resilient farming communities.

The support, delivered under the Pacific Organic Learning Farms Network project implemented by the Pacific Community, provides 195 farmers with tools ranging from wheelbarrows and watering cans to compost bins and fencing materials.

Project Manager Fuatino Fatiaki says the equipment will help farmers improve productivity while reducing the burden of accessing costly farm tools.

“Recent global events, including the COVID-19 pandemic and rising fuel costs, have shown how vulnerable our food systems can be. By strengthening local farming systems, we are helping communities become more resilient and building greater food security for future generations.”

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The initiative is also encouraging more farmers to adopt sustainable and organic farming practices.

Burenitu farmer Meli Nacola says the assistance has boosted confidence among farmers and strengthened their commitment to working together as a farming cluster.

“Receiving these farm support tools has really boosted the morale of our farmers. It has encouraged many of us to continue our transition to organic farming, and learning how to use these tools within organic farming systems has been just as valuable.”

The project aims to create self-sustaining farming communities through continued training, farmer-to-farmer learning and practical support across Fiji.