[Source: Reuters]

Eight people were killed, including ​two children, in an overnight ‌attack on holiday camps in a Russian-held part of Ukraine’s ​Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian-installed ​local authorities said, ⁠accusing Ukraine of deliberately attacking civilians.

Kyiv ​did not immediately respond to ​a request for comment.

Both Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians in ​the war launched by ​Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Another 14 ‌people ⁠were wounded in the attack on the resort area of Kyrylivka, which lies on ​the ​coast of ⁠the Azov Sea near the town of ​Melitopol, said Russian-appointed governor regional Yevgeny ​Balitsky.

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“The ⁠enemy saw and understood who it was targeting,” he ⁠said ​on the Telegram ​messaging app.