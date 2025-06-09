Private security sector set for reform

The Government is now moving to strengthen the private security sector through a review of the Security Industry Act, the first comprehensive review in 16 years.

Defence Minister Pio Tikoduadua says the private security firms play a critical role in protecting businesses, public facilities and communities across Fiji, says

Speaking during an event marking International Security Day, Tikoduadua acknowledged the contribution of licensed private security personnel in safeguarding critical infrastructure and supporting national security efforts.

He says the review of the Security Industry Act will modernise the legal framework, strengthen licensing and enforcement, and improve regulatory processes within the industry.

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Tikoduadua says the Government is also working with industry stakeholders to address compliance challenges faced by legitimate security providers and develop more efficient regulatory systems.

He stressed the need to tackle illegal security operations, saying this is important to protect compliant businesses, maintain professional standards and build public confidence in the sector.

The Ministry of Defence says it remains committed to working with private security providers to create a stronger and more professional industry.