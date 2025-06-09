Roney embraces Fiji heritage

[Source:Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

Tierney Roney travelled from California, USA, to pursue her dream of playing international football with the Fiji Under-19 Women’s team.

The 16-year-old, who plays club football for Elk Grove Surf, is attending the national identification camp in Fiji for the first time.

She’s eligible to represent Fiji through her mother, who was born in Suva and remains a Fiji citizen.

Roney wants to experience how national-team football works and travel internationally through the sport by playing at a higher level.

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Her participation in the trials represents more than an opportunity to advance her football career.

It is also a chance for Roney to reconnect with her Fijian heritage and build a closer relationship with the country her mother once called home.