Guterres makes first visit to Syria by UN chief

[Source: Reuters]

U.N. ​Secretary General Antonio Guterres arrived in Damascus on Saturday for the first trip to Syria by a serving United Nations’ chief ‌since 2009, before the start of a civil war that killed hundreds of thousands and displaced millions.

“The United Nations stands with Syria at this pivotal moment,” Guterres said in a post on X on arriving for what he described as a “visit of solidarity”.

He appealed to the international community to “spare no effort” to support the Syrian people.

Syrian ​President Ahmed al Sharaa received Guterres at the presidential palace in Damascus, state news agency SANA said.

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Sharaa, the former head of al ​Qaeda’s affiliate in Syria, was until November 2025 under terrorism-related sanctions imposed by the U.N. Security Council.

Guterres’ visit is ⁠another milestone for Syria since rebels ousted president Bashar al-Assad in late 2024, ending the war that began in 2011 and launching a transitional ​period steered by an Islamist-led leadership.

At the time, Guterres described “the end of the Syrian dictatorship” under Assad as a sign of hope for the region.

The ​U.N. chief will also meet Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, other government officials and representatives of Syrian civil society, U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

SYRIA RETURNS TO GLOBAL STAGE

Guterres will underline that the country has an opportunity “not only to recover from conflict, but also to lay the foundations for a future for Syria that will be more ​stable, more inclusive, and more prosperous for all Syrians,” Dujarric said.

Guterres is expected to be in Damascus for several days, but the full schedule ​of his visit has not been released by his office.

He is visiting just weeks after two bombs exploded near a hotel in Damascus where French President Emmanuel Macron spent ‌the night, ⁠overshadowing the first visit to Syria by a European Union head of state since Assad was toppled.

Sharaa’s government is seeking to rebuild Syria’s international ties and economy after nearly 14 years of war and decades of isolation under Assad family rule.

The transition has been marred by two major episodes of sectarian bloodshed that have tested Sharaa’s repeated pledges to protect Syria’s religious minorities.

Nearly 1,500 Alawites — the sect that Assad is from — were killed in Syria’s ​coastal region last year by government-aligned factions, ​and hundreds of Syrians from ⁠the Druze minority were killed months later in the south.

Guterres expressed alarm over both bouts of violence and has called for accountability.

Sharaa, who broke ties with al Qaeda in 2016, led an alliance of Islamist rebel factions ​that ousted Assad in a lightning offensive in December 2024.

Since taking power, his government has sought to re-establish ​Syria’s diplomatic ties to ⁠expand beyond Assad’s longtime allies, Russia and Iran.

Last year, Sharaa became the first Syrian president since 1967 to take part in the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

The United States has lifted most sweeping sanctions on Syria and U.S. President Donald Trump informed Sharaa earlier this month that he intended to remove Syria from ⁠Washington’s list ​of state sponsors of terrorism.

Guterres is expected to address Syria’s new parliament on Monday and will ​visit a U.N. peacekeeping force that has maintained a buffer zone between Israeli and Syrian forces for decades, Dujarric said.

Israeli troops have occupied new areas in southern Syria after Assad was ​ousted.

Damascus has demanded they withdraw and return to a 1974 disengagement agreement.