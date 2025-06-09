Young makes Commonwealth Games history

Young makes history at Commonwealth Games

Fiji swimming has a new history-maker, with David Tolu Young becoming the first Fijian to qualify for a Commonwealth Games men’s 50-metre freestyle final.

Young delivered the swim of his career in Glasgow, Scotland, clocking a blistering 22.09 seconds to secure his place among the fastest sprinters in the Commonwealth.

The result marks a major milestone for Fiji Aquatics and keeps Fiji’s medal hopes alive at the Games.

The sprint specialist produced a composed and powerful performance in the heats, delivering when it mattered most on one of the biggest stages in international swimming.

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His qualification is being hailed as a breakthrough moment for Fijian swimming.

Team Fiji and Fiji Aquatics have celebrated the achievement, describing it as a proud moment for the nation and another example of Fiji’s growing presence in international sport.

With a place in the final now secured, Young will have the opportunity to create even more history as he lines up against the Commonwealth’s best swimmers.

The men’s 50-metre freestyle final will be held at 8am tomorrow.

Meanwhile, live coverage of the Commonwealth Games continues on FBC 2 daily from 7.30pm to 10am.