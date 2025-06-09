Israeli troops round up Palestinians in West Bank village after shootout involving settlers

[Source: Reuters]

Israeli forces arrested dozens of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, after at least four Palestinians and two Israeli ​soldiers were killed in a shootout when armed Israeli settlers approached a Palestinian village.

Palestinian authorities in the West Bank said Friday’s ‌shootings were provoked by the settlers who aimed to attack villagers in Tal, southwest of Nablus.

The Israeli military initially described the Israeli civilians involved in the incident as hikers, but later acknowledged some were armed and said both sides had opened fire before troops intervened.

Israeli forces arrested dozens of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, after at least four Palestinians and two Israeli ​soldiers were killed in a shootout when armed Israeli settlers approached a Palestinian village.

Article continues after advertisement

Palestinian authorities in the West Bank said Friday’s ‌shootings were provoked by the settlers who aimed to attack villagers in Tal, southwest of Nablus.

The Israeli military initially described the Israeli civilians involved in the incident as hikers, but later acknowledged some were armed and said both sides had opened fire before troops intervened.

Walid Zidan, the mayor of Tal, said around ⁠70 people from the village had been detained and questioned at a field interrogation centre set up in a house in the village.

Around 10 ​to 12 had been released so far, he told Reuters by telephone.

“House raids are continuing, army patrols are driving through the streets, and there is ​no movement of people in the streets,” he said.