Davule’s Commonwealth campaign ends early

Team Fiji boxing captain Jone Davule’s Commonwealth Games campaign has come to an end after an opening-round defeat to Pakistan’s Quadrat Ullah in the men’s 60-kilogram preliminary round of 32.

Davule was unable to progress after falling short in his bout in Scotland, with the Fijian captain saying a referee’s warning proved costly during the contest.

Despite the disappointment, Davule says the experience of competing against some of the Commonwealth’s best boxers remains valuable.

“To Team Fiji, who came out to support me today, and to my family and friends back home whose support made it possible for me to be here, I’m sorry I couldn’t get the win. But this journey is one step forward, not one step back.”

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Davule says he will use the defeat as motivation to continue improving and has wished Fiji’s remaining boxers success in their upcoming bouts.

He says he will be in the stands supporting his teammates as they continue Fiji’s campaign.

This was Davule’s third Commonwealth Games appearance.

He exited in the round of 32 at the 2018 Gold Coast Games before improving to the round of 16 at Birmingham 2022.

The Commonwealth Games continues today, with live coverage on FBC 2 from 7.30pm to 10am daily.