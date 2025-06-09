Boxing cousins eye podium finish in Glasgow

Aminiasi Saratibau (left) and Elijah Qiokata (right).

Team Fiji boxers Aminiasi Saratibau and Elijah Qiokata are not travelling to the Commonwealth Games simply to gain experience — they have come to Glasgow believing they can fight their way to gold.

Despite making their Commonwealth Games debuts, the two stars in their category at home say they are ready to test themselves against the best in the Commonwealth and are backing their preparation to deliver on boxing’s biggest stage.

Saratibau, who will campaign in the men’s 80kg division, says months of hard work have left him feeling sharp and confident ahead of his opening bout on Tuesday.

“My body’s feeling sharp and light, and I’m prepared for the fight.”

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While representing Fiji at his first Commonwealth Games is already a proud milestone, Saratibau insists he has set his sights much higher.

“My target is to give my best performance. I’m aiming for the gold medal.”

The 80kg boxer, who has only been in the sport for four years, says watching the opening contests has only fuelled his confidence, despite acknowledging the high standard of competition.

“The competition is very strong. Every team is giving 100 per cent, but it has motivated me even more.”

Inspired by his grandfather, former Fiji rep Marika Bolavucu, Saratibau hopes to continue his family’s boxing legacy by standing on top of the podium.

Joining him in chasing Commonwealth glory is Team Fiji’s youngest boxer, 20-year-old Elijah Qiokata, who will contest the men’s 70kg division.

The reigning national amateur champion admits there is pressure that comes with wearing the Fiji jersey, but says he is embracing the challenge and believes he has what it takes to compete with the best.

“I feel a little pressure, but I have to adjust. To represent Fiji at the Commonwealth Games makes me feel proud.”

Like Saratibau, Qiokata’s focus extends well beyond simply competing.

“My goal is always to win. For now, I’m focused on my first fight, giving 100 per cent and doing my best.”

Qiokata will meet Ghana’s Precious Nettet in the round of 16 at 11pm on Tuesday while Saratibau goes up against Joshua Ofori of Canada.

The Commonwealth Games enters day three today, with live coverage on FBC 2 from 7.30pm to 10am daily.