Fiji U16 falls in final

The Junior Bula Boys lost 5-0 to New Zealand in the OFC U-16 Men’s Championship final at PNG Football Stadium in Port Moresby last night.

Playing in just their third final, Fiji did at least create some chances of their own, Ryan Swami powering the ball over the crossbar with the best of them from a corner delivery in the second half.

It was New Zealand’s 12th OFC U-16 title, and they started the final is style with their first goal scored just after 90 seconds.

Two more goals followed before the end of the first half. Another defensive error led to the fourth goal before their fifth was registered following a poor pass from the Fijians.

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The final whistle allowed New Zealand to lift the trophy for the 11th time in a row, maintaining their dominance of the OFC U-16 Men’s Championship and the rest of the Oceania region.