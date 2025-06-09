Delailasakau remembers crash victims

Ambassador Tarakinikini conducted the wreath-laying ceremony in tribute to the victims.

The people of Delailasakau have gathered to remember the 17 passengers and crew members who lost their lives in the Air Fiji Flight PC121 crash 27 years ago.

The annual commemoration continues to honour those who perished while bringing the community together in remembrance.

Pacific Sun Flight PC121 crashed into the hills of Mataicicia, Delailasakau in Naitasiri on July 24, 1999.

The tragedy claimed the lives of all 17 people on board.

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The annual Delailasakau Day commemoration was led by Fiji’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Filipo Tarakinikini, who conducted the wreath-laying ceremony in tribute to the victims.

Inspector of Police Paulino Wakanini represented the Fiji Police Force at the solemn event.

Community members gathered to reflect on the tragedy and remember the lives lost, while also celebrating the strength and unity of Delailasakau.

The commemoration concluded with a soli, with proceeds supporting the construction of the new St Francis of Assisi Church in Delailasakau Village.

The Delailasakau community continues to hold the annual remembrance as a tribute to those who lost their lives in the PC121 tragedy.