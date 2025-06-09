125 years of faith celebrated in Nausori

Devotees gathered in Sawani, Nausori

More than 1,500 devotees gathered in Sawani, Nausori over the weekend to celebrate the 125th anniversary of Baba Ragho Vishnu Kuti, one of Fiji’s historic Sanatan Hindu religious sites.

The milestone commemorates 125 years since the arrival of Sant Shree Baba Ragho Dass Ji, who came to Fiji during the Girmit era and dedicated his life to preserving and promoting Sanatan Dharma.

Celebrations began on Saturday evening with an official ceremony attended by Minister for Defence and Veterans Affairs Pio Tikoduadua, followed by a theatrical Ram Leela performance by Shree Satsang Ramayan Mandali of Lami.

Baba Ragho Dass Ji arrived in Sawani on March 28, 1901, and went on to serve as a spiritual leader and preacher for the Hindu community.

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His samadhi remains preserved at the Kuti on Koroi Road, which continues to serve as a place of worship and reflection for devotees.

Organisers say the anniversary celebration was not only a tribute to the saint’s legacy but also a reminder of the enduring faith, culture and traditions he helped establish in Fiji more than a century ago.