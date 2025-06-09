Indian stars Ranbir Kapoor and Yash at Comic-Con

[Source: Reuters]

Indian actors Ranbir Kapoor and Yash arrived at San Diego Comic-Con to promote “Ramayana,” a two-part film adaptation of one ​of Hinduism’s most revered epics.

Kapoor, who plays Prince Rama, said appearing at ‌the convention was a significant moment for the production as it seeks to introduce the ancient story to a global audience.

“I’ve always been a fan of comic conventions,” Kapoor told Reuters. “To finally be here ​on the other side with a story, which is so ingrained in our ​culture, to bring that to a larger audience, it’s really a proud ⁠moment for our entire team.”

The film is based on the Ramayana, which dates back thousands ​of years and is a cornerstone of Indian culture.

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The epic tells the story of Prince Rama, ​regarded as an incarnation of the Hindu deity Vishnu, who is exiled for 14 years alongside his wife Sita, played by Sai Pallavi, and brother Lakshmana, played by Ravi Dubey.

After Sita is abducted, Rama ​confronts Ravana, the king of Lanka, portrayed by Yash.

Yash said Comic-Con was an ideal venue ​to showcase the project that will be distributed by Prime Focus Studios because of its audience’s appreciation ‌for ⁠large-scale fantasy storytelling.

“I think this is the right kind of crowd who really understand the nuances of this kind of film and the effort that goes behind it,” he said.

“If they’re excited, they’re the most important people.”

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, “Ramayana” has a reported budget of ​about $500 million and will ​be released in two ⁠parts.

The first installment is scheduled to open in India on November 8 during the Diwali holiday, while the second is planned ​for release in 2027.

The filmmakers have mounted an international promotional campaign, ​including appearances ⁠in the United States and Britain, as they seek to attract audiences beyond India.

Kapoor said he was optimistic about the film’s prospects.

“This one is a bit more special than a normal ⁠film,” he ​said. “I have a good feeling about it.”

San Diego Comic-Con ​is an annual multi-genre entertainment and comic book convention that takes place in San Diego, California, and celebrates comics, ​popular culture, and related media.