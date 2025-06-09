Fiji gifts Pacific youth anthem

A song created by young Fijians is set to become the voice of Pacific youth, carrying a message of unity, hope and empowerment across the region.

The Pacific Youth Anthem has been officially handed over to the Pacific Community by Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru.

Composed by Fiji’s National Youth Band, the anthem will serve as the official song of the Pacific Youth Development Framework, representing the aspirations and shared experiences of young people across 14 Pacific Island countries.

“As the outgoing Chair of the Pacific Ministers for Youth Meeting, it is my great pleasure to hand over this anthem to the Pacific Youth Development Framework under the custodianship of SPC and the Pacific Youth Council.”

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Saukuru says the initiative reflects Fiji’s commitment to regional cooperation and ensuring young people remain at the heart of Pacific development.

The anthem is expected to strengthen a sense of regional identity while encouraging greater collaboration among Pacific youth.

Established in 1995, Fiji’s National Youth Band has provided opportunities for young people with musical talent, particularly those who have left the formal education system.

Over the years, the band has become a cultural ambassador for Fiji, performing at major events both locally and internationally.

The anthem represents the resilience, creativity and ambitions of a new generation of Pacific leaders.

With young people making up a significant proportion of the region’s population, organisers hope the song will inspire a more connected and empowered Pacific.

The Pacific Youth Anthem will now be promoted across member countries as the official anthem of the Pacific Youth Development Framework.