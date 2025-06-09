MMPRI brings services to Solevu

The Mamanuca Marine Protection and Rescue Initiative Taskforce has completed a three-day community outreach programme in Solevu Village, combining maritime enforcement with essential government services.

The operation brought together the Fiji Police Force, government agencies and community partners to strengthen safety awareness and improve access to services in the maritime area.

A major focus of the outreach was engaging with schools and communities through awareness programmes on online safety, digital responsibility and social support services.

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The Online Safety Commission and Department of Social Welfare led sessions for students, teachers and community members.

The MMPRI Taskforce says the hybrid approach, which combines law enforcement, government services and community engagement, is proving effective in building stronger relationships with communities.

The model aims to improve public safety while ensuring remote maritime communities have better access to government assistance.

The initiative has also received positive feedback from business stakeholders across Malolo and the wider Mamanuca region, with authorities encouraged by the growing support.

As operations continue, MMPRI says it will work with stakeholders to strengthen funding and resources to maintain long-term maritime security and community outreach efforts.