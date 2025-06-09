Trump says lawsuit against BBC likely to be filed soon

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he would likely soon file a lawsuit against Britain’s BBC over its editing of a speech he made in 2021 on the day his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

He added that the lawsuit against Britain’s public broadcaster could be filed on Monday afternoon or Tuesday morning.

Trump has indicated he intends to seek billions of dollars in damages related to a BBC documentary examining his role in the January 6, 2021 storming of the Capitol.

The documentary, which aired on the broadcaster’s flagship “Panorama” news show, spliced together three video excerpts from Trump’s speech, creating the impression he was inciting the riot.

Trump has denied responsibility for the incident, which was aimed at blocking Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s win over Trump in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

The BBC acknowledged the editing was an “error of judgement” and apologized to Trump, but said there was no legal basis for his claim.

