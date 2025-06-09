Trump headlines ASEAN summit, Thailand-Cambodia to sign ceasefire deal

Source: Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump landed in Malaysia for the ASEAN Summit on Sunday, where he is set to witness an expanded ceasefire deal between Thailand and Cambodia and oversee pivotal trade talks.

Trump’s first order of business at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit will involve watching over a ceasefire deal between Cambodia and Thailand after he helped broker an end to a deadly five-day border conflict in July.

