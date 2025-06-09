Syrian army seizes largest oilfield from Kurdish forces in northeast

[Photo: REUTERS]

Syrian troops fighting Kurdish forces in north-eastern Syria have seized the country’s largest oilfield.

The Omar facility and nearby gas fields are under army control after the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) pulled back, officials and monitors say.

Earlier the army captured the strategic Tabqa dam on the Euphrates river.

The push came after the SDF announced it would redeploy east of the Euphrates, following deadly clashes last week.

That withdrawal followed talks with US officials.

