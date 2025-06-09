South Korea's Lee backs stronger self-defence

[Source: Reuters]

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung called for ​stronger independent defence capabilities, while saying annual civil-defence exercises coinciding ‌with joint U.S.-South Korea military drills were defensive and not intended to threaten North Korea.

The remarks came after U.S. President Donald Trump instructed the ​Pentagon to “substantially reduce” the joint military exercises with South ​Korea, and said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ⁠had responded to his outreach.

Lee said Seoul should proceed without disruption ​with the planned transfer of wartime operational control from the ​United States during his term, in line with the government’s existing plan.

“A strong alliance makes the foundation of security stronger, and strengthening our own capabilities ​increases our value and necessity as an ally,” Lee said ​in a cabinet meeting, describing the U.S.-South Korea alliance and independent defence ‌as ⁠mutually reinforcing.

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He also called for faster progress on South Korea’s nuclear-powered submarine programme and for developing officers capable of integrated operations for future conflicts, as distinctions between battlefields become less clear.

At a ​National Security Council ​meeting on ⁠Tuesday, Lee said the civil-defence exercises held alongside major U.S.-South Korea military drills were defensive in character, aimed ​at safeguarding South Koreans’ lives and safety.

South Korea ​had ⁠no intention of using the exercises to attack North Korea or raise tensions on the Korean Peninsula, Lee said, adding that their ⁠purpose ​was to protect citizens’ daily lives rather than target ​any particular party as an enemy, according to a statement by the presidential ​Blue House.