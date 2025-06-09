Protester questions King Charles on Prince Andrew during UK visit

[file photo]

King Charles was confronted by a protester during a visit to Lichfield Cathedral in Staffordshire on Monday.

The man shouted questions about Prince Andrew’s past links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and accused the King of asking police to cover up for his brother.

Supporters quickly drowned out the protest with chants of “three cheers for the King” and “God save the King,” while some told the protester to be quiet.

Prince Andrew’s association with Epstein has faced renewed scrutiny in recent weeks. The prince, who recently relinquished his royal titles, continues to deny any wrongdoing.

