Shadows of US - China contest over Pacific Islands Forum

Palau President Surangel S Whipps Jr said pressure from external nations over Taiwan wasn't welcome. (Ben McKay/AAP PHOTOS)

The Taiwan-aligned Pacific nation of Palau has bit back at other nations acting as “fronts” for China, arguing moves to sideline Taiwan disrespect the Pacific Islands Forum.

The 18 member nations are gathering in Tonga this week for the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Leaders Meeting, the pre-eminent regional summit.

In the lead-up to the event, The Australian reported that Solomon Islands may look to downgrade Taiwan’s status at PIF, which includes a regular invitation to the meeting

Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr said his country – one of three PIF members to recognise Taiwan not China – would fight any such proposal.

“That would obviously be disrespectful of sovereignty,” he said.

“We came together as a forum. We have differences of opinion. We respect that.

“Taiwan has been a partner to all the Pacific Islands and continues to be, and if one country decides that they don’t want to be their friend or they want to kick them out, that’s not right.”

Mr Whipps Jr said pressure from external nations wasn’t welcome in the blue continent.

“Maybe we should ask them to leave if they have a problem,” he said.

“This is about collaborations, about cooperation, and so if they’re partners, if you’re our partner … let’s leave it at that and not tell us who can be our partners and who can’t.

“Let’s not use – at home, we call them ‘fronts’ – or use somebody else as your mouthpiece.”

The Pacific is a hotly-contested region for the geo-political battle between the US and China, with both countries offering aid and sparring for influence.

Three members – Palau, Marshall Islands and Tuvalu – maintain relations with Taiwan rather than Beijing, while three more, Solomon Islands and Kiribati (2019), and Nauru (2024) switched recognition to China in recent years.

The strategic contest hangs heavily over the PIF summit – though officials privately believe no nation will formally attempt to downgrade Taiwan during Thursday’s retreat.

In Palau’s favour is all decision-making is made via consensus, and enough countries do not support the move.

The issue may rear its head again next year, when Solomon Islands Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele assumes the role of PIF chair, and Honiara hosts the meeting.

Powerful delegations from Beijing and Washington spent time in Nuku’alofa this week courting Pacific leaders.

While China’s special envoy to the region, Qian Bo, was a behind-the-scenes presence, US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell made quite the splash.

Mr Campbell spruiked a range of fresh commitments on Wednesday, including $US20 million ($A29 million) towards a PIF-run climate finance agency and $US50 million ($74 million) for micro-loans across the Pacific.

The US is also extending visas to Tongans, who have a large expat presence in several US cities including Los Angeles.

“We’re thrilled the contributions that Tongans have made to our armed forces, to sport, to intellectual pursuits, to business. So we’re excited about this,” Mr Campbell said.

In the past 18 months, the US has opened an embassy in Tonga, Vanuatu and Solomon Islands as it steps up its diplomacy in the region.

There was also the small matter of a hot mic incident between Mr Albanese and Mr Campbell, where the pair were caught discussing the Australia-backed Pacific Policing Initiative (PPI).

Mr Campbell told Mr Albanese the US had “given you the whole lane” on the PPI, while Mr Albanese offered the US a chance to “go us halvies” on the $400 million cost.

The exchange was damaging for the US-allied Australia, given perceptions – rightly or wrongly – it is doing Washington DC’s bidding in the region.

China has made a number of attempts to assist with security and policing needs, most successfully in Solomon Islands, leading to Australian fears it may establish a military base in Melanesia.

While there had been concerns over the PPI, Australia landed that initiative on Mr Albanese’s first day in Tonga, with the prime minister claiming a consensus from all 18 members.