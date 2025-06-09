Norway crown prince’s stepson awaits verdict in rape trial

Petar Sekulic and Marius Borg [Source: Reuters]

The stepson ​of Norway’s Crown Prince Haakon will learn on Monday whether he has been found guilty of charges of ‌rape, domestic violence, assault and drug possession, among other crimes, in a case that has transfixed the Nordic country.

Marius Borg Hoiby, 29, who joined the royal family when his mother Mette-Marit, married Haakon in 2001, pleaded not guilty to the most severe accusations against him, including those of rape, ​while admitting to some lesser charges.

If found guilty on all counts by the Oslo district court, he could ​be sentenced to seven years and seven months in prison, as requested by the prosecution, though ⁠the court can increase or decrease the length of the sentence sought.

The seven-week trial has gripped the country, detailing Hoiby’s ​drug addiction, self-made videos of sexual encounters, and more than 800 electronic messages entered into evidence.

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One alleged rape took place ​in the basement of the crown prince’s family home, the court heard.