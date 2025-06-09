Norway crown prince’s stepson awaits verdict in rape trial

Petar Sekulic and Marius Borg [Source: Reuters]
The stepson of Norway’s Crown Prince Haakon will learn on Monday whether he has been found guilty of charges of rape, domestic violence, assault and drug possession, among other crimes, in a case that has transfixed the Nordic country.
Marius Borg Hoiby, 29, who joined the royal family when his mother Mette-Marit, married Haakon in 2001, pleaded not guilty to the most severe accusations against him, including those of rape, while admitting to some lesser charges.
If found guilty on all counts by the Oslo district court, he could be sentenced to seven years and seven months in prison, as requested by the prosecution, though the court can increase or decrease the length of the sentence sought.
The seven-week trial has gripped the country, detailing Hoiby’s drug addiction, self-made videos of sexual encounters, and more than 800 electronic messages entered into evidence.
One alleged rape took place in the basement of the crown prince’s family home, the court heard.