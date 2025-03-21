North Korea's Kim oversees test-fire of anti-aircraft missile system

[Source: Reuters]

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the test-firing of the country’s latest anti-aircraft missile system on Thursday, state media KCNA reported on Friday.

Kim thanked what was referred to as a research group for the system. The test-firing showed the system was “highly reliable” and its combat response was “advantageous,” KCNA said.

The test conducted by North Korea’s Missile Administration was to examine the performance of a system whose production has already begun, according to the report.

KCNA did not specify where the test was held, but said Kim was joined by members of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea.

Seoul and Washington wrapped up their latest annual joint military drills known as Freedom Shield on Thursday. They say such exercises are defensive but Pyongyang has long demanded a halt to

U.S.-South Korea joint exercises, branding them a prelude to an invasion.

In a statement carried by KCNA, a spokesperson for North Korea’s defence ministry criticized the latest joint drills by South Korea and the United States, calling them “reckless” and “a rehearsal of war.”

All options for containing the U.S. and South Korea were being considered, including the use of the “most destructive and deadly military means“, the statement said, while urging the militaries of both countries to stop their acts.

