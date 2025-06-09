Northern tour targets diabetes risks

[File Photo]

Diabetes Fiji has launched its Northern Division tour in Bua with a strong push to improve diabetic foot care and rural health services.

It says the visit began with specialised training for primary healthcare workers in Nabouwalu, aimed at reducing diabetic foot complications which is one of the leading causes of amputations in Fiji.

A foot care service audit was also carried out at Nabouwalu Hospital to assess current standards and identify areas for improvement.

Article continues after advertisement

Diabetes Fiji says the team also met with community diabetes peer support groups in Makolei and Naruwai, where volunteers continue to deliver health education despite the end of formal support in 2018.

It adds that in Makolei, only three diabetes cases remain, none with complications due to continued peer support and monitoring.

Diabetes Fiji states that grassroots health leadership is key to fighting non-communicable diseases.

The Northern Tour will continue across other subdivisions in the coming weeks.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.