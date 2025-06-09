Police standards in focus

[File Photo]

The impact of social media on public perception means police can be harshly judged for lawful self-defence actions.

Hence, there is a need for clear policies to support officers while maintaining professionalism and respect.

This was highlighted by Assistant Commissioner of Police for Planning, Research and Doctrine, Aporosa Lutunauga, during a one-day stakeholder consultation this week aimed at aligning police practices with international human rights standards.

The Police Use of Force Policy is currently under review amid growing concerns about accountability and the protection of human rights.

ACP Lutunauga says the review reflects the force’s dedication to upholding integrity, respect, and compassion in policing.

The policy review marks a critical move towards greater transparency and improved law enforcement standards in Fiji.

