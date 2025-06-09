M-PAiSA users face new ID requirements

[File Photo]

Mobile wallet users in Fiji must now comply with additional regulatory requirements to continue using the service.

Under a new Financial Intelligence Unit Guideline, financial service providers, including mobile wallets, must perform enhanced Customer Identification & Verification for all accounts.

This means all current and future M-PAiSA users must provide personal information that will be verified against a supporting ID.

By September 15th, M-PAiSA accounts not meeting these CIDV requirements will have their balance limit reduced from $10,000 to $5,000.

Vodafone Fiji stated that while these accounts will still operate, further restrictions on transaction types, amounts, and frequency may be imposed.

These new regulations are in addition to the Tax Identification Number (TIN) requirement announced in the 2025/26 budget, with a December deadline for TIN compliance.

Vodafone Fiji clarified that while some information might have been collected during earlier SIM and M-PAiSA registrations, new details are now required for continued service.

To simplify this, smartphone users can update their information directly through the M-PAiSA app by updating to version V2.6.2 (Android) or V2.1.40 (iPhone).

Customers in the informal sector, such as farmers, fishermen, and laborers, who may lack all necessary ID documents, can provide a reference letter; a blank template is available on the M-PAiSA page of Vodafone’s website.

Under the revised laws, individuals are now limited to registering and operating no more than two M-PAiSA accounts.

Users with more than two accounts must reduce them to two or fewer by September 15th, 2025.

After this deadline, only the two most recently active accounts will remain operational.

Funds in restricted accounts can still be withdrawn or transferred but cannot receive new funds.

M-PAiSA users are advised to update their information as soon as possible to avoid any service changes or restrictions.

