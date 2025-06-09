Uni Fiji proposes national service for youth

[File Photo]

The University of Fiji is recommending a mandatory National Service curriculum to assist with building social responsibility among young people.

The recommendation is part of the University’s contribution to the on-going Education Act review currently underway.

Vice Chancellor Professor Shaista Shameem says that the University Council had approved the establishment of a cadet programme at University from 2025, the first of its kind at tertiary level in Fiji, which was previously only available at select secondary schools.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: The University of Fiji/Facebook]

She says she had subsequently observed the sense of duty and maturity this initiative had immediately facilitated among the students of the University who had signed up for the cadet programme.

Professor Shameem says that, as an educator, she was aware of the serious problems facing young people in Fiji with rising HIV and related issues, poverty, lack of a range of job opportunities, failure of leadership at all levels impacting on their well-being and international crises, to name a few.

She says a 6-12 months period of national service at any time between the ages of 18-25 will allow young people to support those in need in society, as well as foster social cohesion, civil responsibility and resilience.

She adds that the service can be divided to coincide with school or university holiday periods to facilitate convenience to the programme and the students and full time service is also an option.

The University says that any such programme will be structured, inclusive and gender-neutral and provide essential competencies in civic education, human values, security and defence, environmental and disaster response, leadership training and community service.

The University has drafted a set of clauses to be included in the new Education Act which it will provide to the Education Ministry in due course, Professor Shameem said.

The University’s proposal states that through national service young people can acquire values of respect, responsibility and meaningful contribution to the nation as well as promote more responsible, civic-minded thinking in future generations.

This is revealed through reference to other jurisdictions where national service is provided by young people.

The submissions include a section where comparison is made with other nations which have a mandatory national service.

These include Norway, South Korea, Finland, Sweden, Switzerland and Israel with varying types of conditions.

She says Fiji will need to consider each one for its own curriculum for national service.

The University says that in its discussions with stakeholders for a revised Education Curriculum a national community-focused disciplined service was a recurring recommendation.

The University subsequently conducted its own research to identify whether the idea would be fit for purpose in Fiji and concluded that it would. This was based on international best practice combined with the University’s holistic approach to higher education.

The University recommends that a new part can be inserted in the Education Act which outlines the framework of the curriculum of national service identifying the authorities responsible.

Professor Shameem says that it was important for the young people participating in the national service to feel valued.

Payment and insurance requirements will be part of the next stage of discussions should the idea in principle be accepted.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.