454 new community cases reported in New Zealand today

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in the community has reached a new high, up slightly to 454 today.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said the new cases were in Northland (12), Auckland (294), Waikato (72), Bay of Plenty (23), Lakes (8), Hawke’s Bay (7), MidCentral (5), Taranaki (1), Wellington (5), Hutt Valley (12), Wairarapa (2) and Southern (13).

The ministry said a case of Covid-19 has been confirmed in South Canterbury, so there were now two active cases in South Canterbury. Today’s case will be added to official figures tomorrow.

It said anyone who was at Mackenzies Cafe Bar & Grill in Tekapo between 5.00pm – 5.45pm on Sunday 6 February should self-isolate, get a test, and record their visit online.

Anyone in the Southern Canterbury region who has any cold or flu like symptoms has also been encouraged to get tested.

There are 27 people in hospital with the coronavirus, although none are in ICU.

There were just eight cases reported at the border today, with travellers from India (3), Australia (1), Saudi Arabia (1), United Arab Emirates (1) and the United Kingdom (1).

There were 446 cases in the community reported yesterday and 32 cases in MIQ.