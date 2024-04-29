MoH receives essential medicines for children

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu with India's High Commissioner to Fiji Palaniswamy Karthigeyan during the handing over of the essential medicines [Photo: Supplied]

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu this morning received essential medicines required for Integrated Management of Childhood Illnesses from the Indian Government.

The consignment is worth over $282, 400.

Dr Lalabalavu says Fiji’s exceptional child health program stands out due to its high immunisation rates, maternal-child clinics, school health programs and continuous clinical care.

He adds however, what truly sets Fiji apart is the innovative IMCI protocol for children under five.

Dr Lalabalavu says this is a unique approach that has contributed significantly to the country’s success in child health.

He further states the medical supplies will be deployed judiciously and with the utmost care to benefit those in need across the nation.

The medicines were handed over by India’s High Commissioner to Fiji Palaniswamy Karthigeyan in Vatuwaqa, Suva.

Karthigeyan says the two countries bilateral relationship also focuses on health and ensuring Fiji achieves its goal of having a healthy population.

The medicine consignment includes Amoxycillin suspension, Trimehoprim suspension, Erythromucin suspension, Paracetamol Mixture, Zinc oxide cream, Econazole cream, Nystatin drops, Chloramphenicol Eye Drops, Chloramphenicol Ear Drops, Chloramphenicol Injection and Vitamin A injection.