13,636 Covid-19 community cases in past two days, 30 deaths

There are 13,636 new Covid-19 community cases to report over the past two days, according to the Ministry of Health.

Of that number, 7,763 cases were recorded on Friday and 5,748 were recorded on Saturday.

The seven-day rolling average of case numbers has continued to decline, with Saturday’s seven-day rolling average sitting at 8,283, down from 10,843 last Saturday.

Article continues after advertisement

There are 500 people in hospital with the virus, including 15 in an intensive care or high dependency unit. The figure is down from 502 people who were in hospital on Friday.

The ministry is also reporting 30 deaths over two days – 20 on Friday and 10 on Saturday.

Age and location breakdowns of the people who have died over the past two days are unavailable on Saturday, the ministry said in a written statement.

“This is a very sad time for whānau and friends and our thoughts are with them.”

People have been reminded to have plans in place should they catch Covid-19 or are identified as a household contact of a case over the Easter weekend.

“You would need to self-isolate and likely remain wherever you test positive or become a household contact, so there may be extra costs involved in paying for additional accommodation and changing your travel plans,” the ministry said.

People have been reminded to be up to date with vaccinations; continue to wear a mask; and stay home and avoid others if they are feeling unwell, isolating or waiting for Covid-19 test results.

On Thursday, there were 9563 Covid-19 cases and 16 deaths to report.