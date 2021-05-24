11,063 new COVID-19 cases today, 16 deaths reported

There are 11,063 new COVID-19 community cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced today.

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

There are 622 people in hospital with the virus, including 23 in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

This is a fall on Monday’s hospitalisations of 640, with the same number of people in ICU.

The ministry also announced 16 Covid-related deaths.

Of the 16 people who have died, six were from the Auckland region, three were from the Wellington region, two each were from Whanganui and Canterbury, and one each was from Waikato, MidCentral and the Southern DHB area.

One person was in their 30s, two were in their 50s, three were in their 70s, six were in their 80s and four were over 90.

Eleven were men and five were female.

“This is a very sad time for whānau and friends and our thoughts are with them. Out of respect, we will be making no further comment,” the ministry said.

The latest deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths to 516.

The seven-day rolling average of deaths is 13.

Tuesday’s positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (559), Auckland (1984), Waikato (965), Bay of Plenty (536), Lakes (214), Hawke’s Bay (474), MidCentral (534), Whanganui (225), Taranaki (370), Tairāwhiti (111), Wairarapa (137, Capital and Coast (683), Hutt Valley (355), Nelson Marlborough (404), Canterbury (1813), South Canterbury (250), Southern (1331) and West Coast (108).

The location of 10 cases is unknown.

The ministry said 10,860 of Tuesday’s cases were detected through RATs and 203 through PCR tests. A total of 1885 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 10,860 RAT results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 68,096. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

The seven-day rolling average of community cases is 9731, down from 10,169 on Monday.

There are also 47 new cases of Covid-19 at the border, the ministry announced on Tuesday.