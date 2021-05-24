102 cases new daily record, hospital numbers hit high

There are 102 COVID cases in the community today – the highest daily number since the coronavirus pandemic hit our shores last year.

Hospital numbers are also at their highest point – 46 people are on a ward or in ICU with COVID today.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said the ups and downs of daily cases can be an “emotional rollercoaster” and the Government does expect cases to rise.

Case numbers have hopped around in recent days, with 94 cases on Tuesday – the highest daily number since the pandemic began – and 60 yesterday.

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said case numbers are doubling every 10 – 12 days. He said the key point was how many of those people who caught COVID-19 were vaccinated.

Only 1.7 per cent of people hospitalised in the Delta outbreak have been vaccinated.

Robertson urged Aucklanders to stick to rules over the long weekend.

Case numbers are not the only measure going forward, Robertson said, and 94 per cent of people with COVID can isolate at home in future.

Ninety-four of today’s cases are in Auckland and eight are in Waikato, Bloomfield said.

Robertson said “undoubtedly” there will be more cases emerging in Waikato.