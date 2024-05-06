Match official under the spotlight

Action from the Ba vs Rewa match [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The Fiji Football Association says the referee of the Rewa-Ba match in the Digicel Fiji Premier League yesterday will be taken to task.

There were a few issues that came up in the match, mostly notably the delay in getting a stretcher onto the field when Ba player Sailasa Ratu suffered an injury.

It is the responsibility of the host district to ensure there are medical personnel and equipment present for a league game.

Under footballing laws, this must be inspected by match officials led by the referee.

The Fiji FA Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf says referee Deepak Raj failed to sight the presence of a stretcher at the venue before kick-off.

The claims are that the stretcher was in the outer car park and stored in a vehicle.

Yusuf says this should have been avoided and the stretcher should have been positioned inside the venue.

He says the referees committee has been tasked with the next course of action.

Fiji FA says Rewa had provided medical personnel at the ground.

There are also numerous calls being made for the referees’ body to investigate the incidents that occurred yesterday, including the foul on Ratu.

Rewa also raised concerns about fouls on its players including what it says was a harsh challenge on young Delon Shankar, which they claim was ignored by the referee.

Yusuf says there are issues that have been raised and they will comment after sighting the assessors report.