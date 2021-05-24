10 new Omicron community cases in NZ

There are 25 new COVID-19 cases in the community on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Of those 10 are the Omicron variant of the virus.

One is in Nelson-Tasman, one is in Palmerston North, two are in Tauranga and six are in Auckland.

The ministry said to date there are 29 community cases of COVID-19 associated with what it has called the January Omicron cluster.

The case in Nelson-Tasman is a household contact of an earlier case. They were already isolating when they tested positive.

The case in Palmerston North is also a household contact of an earlier case and were already isolating when they tested positive.

The two cases in Tauranga are in the same household and are isolating at home. There are a limited number of exposure events associated with them.

Recent travel to Auckland is being investigated as the source of their infection.

The six cases in Auckland have been linked, directly or indirectly, to a wedding and other events in Auckland on January 15 and 16.

The events are linked to the family with Omicron in Nelson-Tasman. It is believed the family became infected with the variant while in Auckland, not in the Nelson-Tasman region.

“The number of cases and contacts are expected to grow given the highly transmissible nature of Omicron and as we learn more from case interviews,” the ministry said in a statement.

Of Tuesday’s 25 community cases, one is in Northland, 18 are in Auckland, two are in Tauranga, two are in Rotorua, one is in Palmerston North and one is in Nelson-Tasman (Figures for Auckland, Tauranga, Palmerston North and Nelson-Tasman include the Omicron cases).

The ministry also announced there is a second wedding associated with the Omicron cases.

A case from the cluster attended the event during their infectious period.

The event was held on January 16 at the Pukekohe Indian Hall from 6.45pm-10.45pm.

“Auckland Regional Public Health Service believe a large number of people attended this event,” the ministry said.

Those who attended are asked to isolate and get tested.

Ten people are in hospital with COVID-19. No one is an intensive care or high dependency unit.

On Monday, 25 community cases were announced. Eight of them were the Omicron variant.