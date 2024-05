[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The Digicel Fiji girls’ development team has won its opening game at the OFC U-15 Development Tournament, thumping Tonga 13-0.

Fiji had too much power and the mini Kulas put on a show.

National rep Sisilia Kuladina’ scored five goals , while Emele Vunivalu got a hattrick.

Teonila Levuiciva got a brace, while Shaniya Singh, Kalisi Dama, and Vilimone Batirerenga also scored.

Fiji next plays Samoa on Thursday.