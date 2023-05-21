Mexico City airport resumes operations after volcanic ash forces shutdown

[Source: Reuters]

Mexico City’s Benito Juarez International Airport resumed operations after it suspended flights for hours due to ash spewing from nearby Popocatepetl volcano.

The airport halted operations at 4:25 a.m. for more than five hours. Several flights were delayed and others cancelled.

Popocatepetl, some 72 kilometres (45 miles) southeast of Mexico City, has been active since 1994 and is closely monitored by scientists, cameras and sensors because of the danger to millions living nearby. Earlier this week, several towns closed schools due to volcanic ash.