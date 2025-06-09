Macrons to offer 'scientific evidence' to US court

source: BBC / Website

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte plan to present photographic and scientific evidence in a US court to prove Mrs Macron is a woman.

The couple has filed a defamation suit against right-wing influencer Candace Owens, who promoted claims that Brigitte was born male.

Owens’ legal team has filed a motion to dismiss the case.

Article continues after advertisement

Their lawyer, Tom Clare, told the Fame Under Fire podcast that Mrs Macron found the allegations “incredibly upsetting” and a major distraction for the French president.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.