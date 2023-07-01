Macron accuses rioters of exploiting teen

[Source: Reuters]

Emmanuel Macron has accused protesters of exploiting the death of a teenager shot by police at point-blank range.

At a crisis meeting, France’s president says more officers will be deployed to contain the violence, but stopped short of declaring a state of emergency.

He is urging parents to keep rioting children at home and social media platforms to remove certain content.

France has been rocked by three nights of unrest after 17-year-old Nahel M, 17, was killed as he drove away from a traffic stop.

Officials say more than 915 arrests were made on Thursday night alone, and the government announced it will deploy 45,000 police officers in a bid to contain further violence.

Macron says about a third of those arrested for rioting are as young as 13.