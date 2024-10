[Source: BBC]

King Charles has taken part in a traditional ritual in Samoa, drinking the ceremonial beverage kava, made from the root of a plant.

He was also declared a “high chief” of the archipelago during his trip to the country.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are on a three-day visit to Samoa ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, which is being held in the island nation.

Article continues after advertisement

The monarch is the symbolic head of the Commonwealth.