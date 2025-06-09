Gunman wrote 'ANTI-ICE' on unused bullet in fatal attack on Dallas immigration office

[Source: Reuters]

A gunman who wrote “ANTI-ICE” on an unused bullet killed one detainee and badly wounded two others when he fired on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Dallas from a nearby rooftop before taking his own life, officials said.

FBI Director Kash Patel posted a photo on X of what he said was the suspect’s unused ammunition, showing the shell casing of one round inscribed with the phrase “ANTI-ICE” along the side.

“While the investigation is ongoing, an initial review of the evidence shows an ideological motive behind this attack,” Patel wrote.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem later said in a Fox News interview that the gunman “was targeting ICE,” based on “evidence so far in this case.”

U.S. President Donald Trump quickly politicized the incident on his Truth Social platform, accusing “Radical Left Democrats” of stoking anti-ICE violence by “constantly demonizing Law Enforcement, calling for ICE to be demolished, and comparing ICE Officers to Nazis.”

Invoking the recent assassination of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk, Trump said “Radical Left Terrorists” pose a “grave threat” to law enforcement and “must be stopped.”

Trump added he would sign an executive order this week to “dismantle these Domestic Terrorism Networks,” though he gave no evidence to support the notion that left-wing political violence posed any more of a threat than violence from the right.

In a statement about the Texas shooting, the Department of Homeland Security said the suspect fired “indiscriminately” at the ICE facility, including at a van in the building’s secured entryway where the victims were shot.

DHS said one detainee was killed and two others were in critical condition.

Officials have not disclosed the identities of the victims.

Noem later appeared on Fox and confirmed media reports that the suspected gunman had been identified as Joshua Jahn, 29. She said he had fired into the building from a nearby rooftop.

