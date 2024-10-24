Four dead in Turkish attack

[Source: BBC]

At least four people have been killed and 14 injured in an attack at the headquarters of an aviation company near the Turkish capital Ankara, authorities have confirmed.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said three of the injured were in critical condition and that two attackers, “a woman and a man, have been neutralised”.

Initial images shown by the NTV television channel were of a large cloud of smoke in front of the entrance of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), which is located some 40km (25 miles) outside the capital.

Article continues after advertisement

It is not yet clear who was behind the attack, and no group has said it carried it out.

It is also not clear how many people were involved in the attack and if there are other suspects to be apprehended.

Local media is reporting that blast took place around the time of a shift change, and staff had to be directed to shelters.