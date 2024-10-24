Double penalties, double cops: crackdown on tobacco

Law reforms in NSW would double the maximum penalty for illegal tobacco sales to $220,000 (Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS)

Vendors selling tobacco or vapes illegally could be hit with double the maximum penalty and will need a special license to sell as the NSW government moves to crack down on the booming underground industry.

NSW Health Minister Ryan Park will introduce the new legislation into parliament on Thursday, attempting to bring NSW into line with the rest of the country.

The reforms would double the maximum penalty for illegal tobacco sales to $220,000 for corporations and $44,000 for individuals.

Vendors must also get a tobacco-selling license and pay an annual fee.

The number of enforcement officers will also be doubled, with an extra 14 inspectors charged with dismantling underground and illegal sales of the products.

“I am very concerned by the prevalence of illegal tobacco and e-cigarettes in our community, and their proximity to our schools and children,” Mr Park said

“These new laws are the most significant tobacco retailing reforms in NSW in the last decade and will help us combat the scourge of illicit tobacco sales across the state.”

Since July, inspectors conducted 565 targeted retail inspections, seizing more than 3.2 million cigarettes and over 600kg of other illicit tobacco products, with an estimated value of over $3.7 million.

Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said the licensing scheme would mean there is accurate information on where the products are being sold.

“NSW Health supports a holistic approach to tobacco control, recognising reducing supply and access to illicit products is one component,” she said.

Earlier this year Victoria adopted recommendations for a tobacco licensing scheme, set to begin at the end of 2024.