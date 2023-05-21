At least 12 dead in stampede at El Salvador soccer stadium

[Source: Reuters]

At least 12 people died and an unspecified number were injured in a stampede at a soccer stadium in El Salvador, the Central American government tweeted.

On Saturday night, the Alianza F.C. and Club Deportivo FAS teams were playing a quarter-final game at the Cuscatlan stadium in San Salvador, the capital.

Play was suspended after a stampede broke out in the general section of the stadium, a venue with a capacity for more than 44,000 fans.

Article continues after advertisement

The tweet added the organization would immediately request a report on the incident.