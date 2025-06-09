Youngsters turn up in numbers at hockey comp

The presence of high school students at the Eastgate Memorial Hockey Tournament in Suva over the past two days highlights the growing development of hockey in Fiji.

The tournament—the largest in the country—kicked off yesterday, and Marist Hockey Club president Paul Fraser expressed his delight at seeing so many young players taking part.

Article continues after advertisement

Fraser also said he was impressed with how well these younger athletes held their own against much older and more experienced opponents.

He praised the support from fans and spectators and encouraged the public to come out in full force for the final day of competition tomorrow.

The tournament features 10 teams from across the country and will wrap up tomorrow at the National Hockey Centre in Suva.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.