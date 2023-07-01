Youngsters shine in National Rapid Chess

[Source: Supplied]

Youngsters dominated the National Rapid Chess Championship with Yash Krishen Maharaj claiming the Open and Louisa Corpuz, the women’s title in Lautoka.

Maharaj piled an unbeaten 8.5/9 to nudge the title away from top-seed Candidate Master Prashil Prakash who came in third with a patient score of 7/9.

Provisional FIDE Master Rudr Prasad finished fourth with the same score but a lower tie-break.

Article continues after advertisement

Women’s champion Corpuz had a solid 5/9 to edge Latileta Masau of Dudley Intermediate School who finished second position with 4/9.

Pritha Ram of Korovuto College came third at 3/9.

General Secretary Goru Arvind says they’re glad to see their younger players winning titles at in various championships this year.

The Fiji Chess Federation will announce their next tournament planned for this month soon.